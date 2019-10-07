Raptors, Kyle Lowry agree to 1-year, $31M extension

Kyle Lowry will be with the Raptors for another two years.

The All-Star guard has agreed to a one-year, $31 million extension, his agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN. The extra year was added on to Lowry's current contract, which still has one year left and is worth $33.3 million, and will keep him off the free agent market next summer.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri, general manager Bobby Webster and Lowry's agents at Priority Sports have been trying to work out an extension for months. Bartelstein said the way Toronto handled the situation and the importance the organization placed on Lowry made a huge impact.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We are so appreciative of how Masai and Bobby handled every aspect of this negotiation," Bartelstein told ESPN. "Once again, they displayed how they look after their players in a first-class manner, especially someone like Kyle who they recognize has such a legacy with the franchise."

Lowry, 34, has said that he wants to finish his career with Toronto and that he wasn't looking forward to hitting the free agency market. Now that the Raptors are coming off their title-winning season, the team is eager to build up its roster with Lowry as a key centerpiece.

Lowry becomes the first player older than 33 to get an extension that includes a first-year salary-cap hit north of $30 million. However, he's still eligible to be traded this upcoming season.

MORE: Celtics' Danny Ainge on roster changes: 'Are we good enough?' | Warriors' Stephen Curry airballs first shot at Chase Center | Rockets GM Daryl Morey issues apology for China tweet; reports conflict on job status

Since Lowry joined the Raptors in 2012, he's been part of five All-Star teams. He's entering his 15th season in the league and eighth with Toronto, which makes him the longest-tenured player on the roster.

Story continues

During the Raptors' postseason run, Lowry averaged 15.0 points per game with 6.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 37.5 minutes of play.