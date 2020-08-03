Raptors' Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey collects another NBA 2K League award

TORONTO — Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey has been named the NBA 2K League player of the week for the fourth time this season.

The 30-year-old from Memphis also won the esports award in Weeks 1, 3 and 8.

Raptors Uprising's all-time leading scorer averaged 40.3 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 steals across four series games as Toronto won both Week 11 best-of-three series matchups.

Hailey shot 79.3 per cent from the field (65-for-82) and 88.0 per cent from three-point range (22-for-25) in Week 11, leading the team to a league-best 15-0 season record.

He began the week by helping Raptors Uprising sweep Kings Guard Gaming in their best-of-three series last Wednesday. Hailey collected 83 points in two games.

The following night he totalled 78 points in a two-game series win over Lakers Gaming (2-0 series) to the Raptors (15-0) to their record-breaking 15th straight win of the season.

Originally taken 11th overall in the inaugural NBA 2K League draft, Hailey is the longest-serving Raptors Uprising player. He is averaging career-bests in points (34.7), assists (8.3), steals (3.6) and field-goal percentage (64.3).

The award is Hailey's seventh individual accolade this season after earning three previous player of the week awards, the league's player of the month award in May and Most Valuable Player awards at The Tipoff and The Turn in-season tournaments.

Raptors Uprising (15-0) look to complete their perfect regular season when they take on Cavs Legion GC (4-9) on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press