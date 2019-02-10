Raptors' Kawhi Leonard dodges free agency questions

Kawhi Leonard is taking a page from Kevin Durant's press book.

The Raptors star stonewalled questions about free agency following Saturday's 104-99 victory over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, refusing to discuss anything but the win.

“Just playing the season right now. Just talk to people, just see what I want to do,” Leonard said, via the New York Daily News.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When asked what he hopes to take away from those "people," Leonard was his candid self.

“I’m not talking about that right now. We’re going to get there,” Leonard added. “I’m focused on this season. We can talk about the game.”

Leonard, who finished the outing with 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting, is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and is rumored to be most linked to Los Angeles, a preferred destination prior to his stint in Toronto when he was still a member of the Spurs.