Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas out another four weeks with injured thumb





While Jonas Valanciunas’ injured thumb continues to improve, the Raptors centre will reportedly remain out of action for at least the next four weeks.

Valanciunas suffered a dislocated left thumb on December 12 against Golden State when Warriors forward Draymond Green swiped at the ball while battling JV in the post.

At the time the Raptors said Valanciunas would be re-evaluated in four weeks. Nearly one month later, the Raptors have announced that JV requires more time to improve his range of motion and build strength and stability in the joint.

The cast has been removed from Valanciunas’ injured hand but the Lithuanian will reportedly wear a splint for approximately the next four weeks.

Before suffering the gruesome injury, which he described in detail on the Inside the Green Room podcast with Danny Green, JV was averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebound and 18.8 minutes per game.

