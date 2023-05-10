Report: Raptors interviewed NBA veteran, ESPN analyst JJ Redick for head coaching job

An intriguing name has been added to the mix in the Toronto Raptors' ongoing search for a new head coach.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former NBA veteran and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick has been interviewed for the Raptors' coaching vacancy.

Redick, 38, retired from the NBA in September 2021 after 15 seasons split between the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, L.A. Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. The shooting guard averaged 12.8 points over 940 career games, shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.5% from 3-point range.

Redick was selected by Orlando with the 11th overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft after starring at Duke University for four years. He was named ACC Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006, and won the Naismith College Player of the Year award in '06, among a plethora of other honours.

Since he retired, Redick has carved out a career in broadcasting and media, joining ESPN as an analyst in November 2021. He has regularly appeared as a colour analyst for games and formed panels on shows like NBA Today and First Take. Redick has been praised for his candid opinions and willingness to hold fellow commentators accountable, while providing a player's perspective to popular basketball talking points.

Redick, who the Raptors interviewed for the head coaching position, has carved out a short career in broadcasting since he retired from the NBA in September 2021. (Getty Images)

Redick has also found success in the podcasting space, having started his show while still playing in 2016, becoming the first active NBA player to have his own podcast. His show — The Old Man and the Three — regularly garners millions of listeners.

The Cookeville, Tennessee native has never coached a professional basketball team before. In a December 2022 interview with Esquire, Redick admitted that he's been interested in coaching at the NBA level in the past, but ultimately turned down offers in order to remain in the media.

"It's funny because I had a lot of coaches throughout my career tell me I would coach when I was done. Last spring, I just started thinking: Maybe I do want to coach," he said. "Then I got randomly four unsolicited, "Do you want to coach? Do you want to join the staff?" [messages] from different teams. And truthfully, I considered two of them.

"I just didn't feel like the timing was right. Maybe the timing will never be right. And maybe the media stuff ends up being a 20-to-30-year thing. I just know that what I'm doing right now feels like the right thing."

The Raptors' front office has been busy with their coaching search since parting ways with Nick Nurse in late April. The team has reportedly interviewed a number of candidates so far, including assistant coach Adrian Griffin and WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon.