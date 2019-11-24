Raptors' Ibaka doubtful vs. 76ers with ankle injury

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka is doubtful for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an right ankle sprain.

Serge Ibaka is doubtful for Monday's game against the Sixers. Stanley Johnson and Dewan Hernandez are out, as are Kyle Lowry and Patrick McCaw. — Vivek Jacob (@VivekMJacob) November 24, 2019

Ibaka suffered the injury on Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse indicated earlier this week that Ibaka was nearing a return, while Kyle Lowry is aiming to come back to the lineup around Dec. 1, after suffering a thumb injury, also against the Pelicans.

Ibaka will be sorely missed against the 76ers, delivering one of his best performances of the playoffs during Game 7 of their second-round series, a contest that was propelled into instant classic status after Kawhi Leonard’s game-winning buzzer-beater.

The 30-year-old scored 17 points - including an absolutely wild three while being guarded by Ben Simmons - posted eight rebounds and three assists en route to victory.

here’s serge’s G7 three over ben simmons again because your timeline needs it pic.twitter.com/rVzbk4fH5K — alex (@steven_lebron) August 18, 2019

Despite Ibaka and Lowry’s absences, expect Scotiabank Arena to be electric as the Raptors look to continue to torment one of their foremost rivals in the Eastern Conference.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports