Raptors' Ibaka could return this weekend

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka will miss Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers but could be in line to rejoin the team quickly.

Ibaka suffered an ankle injury against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 8 and hasn’t played since.

“Probably this weekend,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse revealed to Blake Murphy of The Athletic, when asked about Ibaka’s eventual return.

Ibaka would’ve been a major asset against the 76ers, submitting a memorable performance in Game 7 of last summer’s second-round playoff series, hitting a clutch three over Ben Simmons, while adding 17 points, eight assists and three rebounds.

The injuries continue to pile up for the Raptors, who are already without Ibaka and Kyle Lowry. Matt Thomas fractured his left middle finger during a Nov. 23 win against the Atlanta Hawks, was ruled out of Monday’s game and will be re-evaluated.

Toronto faces off against the Orlando Magic on Friday and host the Utah Jazz on Sunday so it appears possible that Ibaka could return on either date, and appears that he will be held out of Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

In spite of their numerous injuries the Raptors have posted a 11-4 record to begin the season and are inching closer to getting their entire core back entering December.

