Raptors' Serge Ibaka brings Larry O'Brien Trophy to the Congo

Serge Ibaka is a NBA champion. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Larry O’Brien Trophy was in the Republic of the Congo on Saturday with NBA champion, Serge Ibaka.

The three-year Raptor, also known as MaFuzzy Chef on Youtube, was spotted chilling with the Larry OB in his home country while eating a meal fit for a champion, of course!

"This time, it's different. This trip is a blessing, coming back here with Larry," Ibaka said, referring to having the Larry O’Brien Trophy with him in his home country.

A kid from Congo, becoming an NBA Champion is sureal. I was not supposed to be here but I never lost faith. This is a dream come true but also an opportunity for me to remind every kid in Congo, in Africa and everywhere that anything is possible. Thank you Toronto and Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/vigq4XMPrE — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) June 14, 2019

A true class act, Ibaka has worked extremely hard to become an NBA champion, and his likeable personality has endeared him as a fan favourite among Raptors fans.

