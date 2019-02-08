Raptors gut out shorthanded win after tumultuous trade deadline day

Every single ounce of the Raptors depth was tested against the lowly Atlanta Hawks on Thursday — and it passed with flying colours.

It was a wild day for Toronto as the team made a pair of deadline moves including a blockbuster trade that landed the club three-time all-star centre, and still one of the best No. 5s in the league, Marc Gasol.

In the process, the Raptors bid farewell to fan favourite Jonas Valanciunas along with Delon Wright and C.J. Miles who were all shipped to Memphis. Greg Monroe was also dealt to Brooklyn for cash considerations in a separate transaction. The outflow of personnel combined with Kawhi Leonard sitting out to rest a nagging knee injury resulted in Toronto dressing only nine active players against the Hawks.

For the first 18 or so minutes of the contest, that man count looked closer to zero.

With a late second-quarter run, though, Toronto narrowed the gap to just eight at halftime after trailing by as many as 17. One of the team’s key pieces not named Lowry or Leonard took over from there.





Pascal Siakam was an absolute demon on both ends of the floor, posting a career-high — for the sixth time this season — 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting while adding 14 boards, four assists, two steals and a block for good measure.

His performance literally could not have come at a better time.

Spicy P wasn’t the only one giving the shorthanded Raptors their career best tonight, as Fred Van Vleet took advantage of his extra minutes en route to posting 30 points on 50-percent shooting from the field to go with five rebounds and six assists.





Four other players including Serge Ibaka, Norm Powell, Danny Green and OG Anunoby all hit double-digits in scoring. Honorary Raptor for life Vince Carter, who just happened to be wearing a Hawks on Thursday, put up nine points in the losing cause.

Toronto sits 1.5 games back of Milwaukee for top spot in the Eastern Conference.

