Raptors guard Quickley questionable vs. 76ers after hard fall in home opener

TORONTO — Immanuel Quickley is considered questionable for the Toronto Raptors' game tomorrow against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

Quickley was leading Toronto's offence when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland undercut him when contesting a rebound late in the second quarter of last night's home opener.

He fell hard on his tailbone and left the game shortly after that with a right pelvic contusion.

Quickley had 13 points, four assists and two rebounds over 14 minutes of play before exiting the game, which Cleveland won 136-106.

He averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds over 38 games for the Raptors last season after being traded from the New York Knicks on Dec. 30.

Quickley transitioned from backup shooting guard to starting point guard after the move. He had 15 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 30 games with the Knicks, none of them starts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press