Raptors guard Kyle Lowry's ankle injury not believed to be serious, report says

Sporting News
Lowry fills an important role for Toronto, as he leads the team with 9.1 assists per game.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry's ankle injury not believed to be serious, report says

Lowry fills an important role for Toronto, as he leads the team with 9.1 assists per game.

Kyle Lowry had an injury scare against the Knicks.

New York center Mitchell Robinson fell on the Raptors guard's ankle in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 128-92 victory. Lowry left the game and did not return.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Lowry is expected to undergo testing on his injury, but it is not believed to be serious, according to an ESPN report, which cites unidentified league sources.

Lowry fills an important role for Toronto, as he leads the team with 9.1 assists per game.

MORE: Luke Walton defends LeBron James after ugly Knicks loss | Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics forward in NBA’s concussion protocol

The Raptors will face the Thunder on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. They hold the second best record (50-21) in the Eastern Conference.


What to Read Next