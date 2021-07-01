Report: Raptors guard Jalen Harris dismissed from NBA over drug violation

Jalen Harris will be out of the NBA for at least one year. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA after violating terms of the league’s anti-drug program, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Harris will reportedly be eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year.

A dismissal and disqualification is incurred when a player tests positive for a drug of abuse, which includes a wide range of substances but not marijuana. It is unknown which drug Harris tested positive for.

Here is the list of substances classified under drugs of abuse by the program.



This is fairly rare. O.J. Mayo r(2016) was never reinstated. Tyreke Evans (2019) is eligible to apply this summer. Chris Andersen (2006) was reinstated after two years. pic.twitter.com/uXMsNomKd4 — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 1, 2021

The Raptors still retain Harris’s rights and will have an opportunity to decide whether or not to bring him back if he gets reinstated after serving his punishment.

During his one-year tenure with the Raptors, the 22-year-old saw limited court time throughout the regular season. The 59th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft was assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, Raptors 905, in January and only played two games, averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Harris rejoined the Raptors in March and appeared in 13 games. He also began to show flashes of potential in his last four outings of the 2020-21 season, averaging 18.5 points, three rebounds, and three assists, including a career-high 31 points against the Dallas Mavericks in May.

