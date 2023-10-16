Raptors have a G'day with 134-93 win over Cairns Taipans

TORONTO — It might have been a G'day for the Cairns Taipans in terms of fun basketball experiences, but it was anything but on the scoreboard for the visiting Australians as they were crushed 134-93 by the Toronto Raptors in a Sunday exhibition game at Scotiabank Arena.

The Taipans, who play in the 10-team National Basketball League, were no match for the NBA's Raptors, who led 38-17 after the first quarter and 71-44 at halftime. The Raptors turned things over to their bench for most of the second half.

The NBL is the premier men's pro league in Australasia, with nine teams in Australia and one in New Zealand.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Raptors with 15 points, while Scottie Barnes had 14.

Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder each scored 12 points, while O.G. Anunoby and Malachi Flynn each chipped in with 10.

Patrick Miller led the Taipans with 22 points while Elfrid Peyton had 21 and Sam Waardenburgh added 15.

The Raptors can expect a much tougher pre-season test when they face the Bulls on Tuesday in Chicago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press