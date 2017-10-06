Raptors gamble on Norman Powell's progression with 4-year, $42M extension

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) reacts after dunking against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

With an impressive showing in the 2017 playoffs, Norman Powell has quickly developed into one of the league’s most promising young two-way guards. And it’s that progression the Toronto Raptors are counting on after signing Powell to a four-year, $42-million contract extension on Thursday.

Powell, who was drafted 46th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, has averaged just 7.3 points in two NBA seasons. Those numbers are hardly worth writing home about, but the UCLA alumnus began turning heads with 11.7 ppg and 44 per cent shooting from beyond the arc in nine playoff games last season. With Powell’s role set to expand in 2017-18, Raptors President Masai Ujiri jumped at the opportunity to lock up his prized combo-guard before he becomes a restricted free agent next summer.

Powell has quickly become a fan favourite in Toronto; he’s easily the team’s most athletic player and his relentless desire to attack the rim has won the hearts of the Raptors faithful. But Powell is going to have to elevate his game if he is to justify a hefty raise that will see his annual salary jump from $1.14 million to $10.5 million.

In his first two NBA seasons, Powell has been below average in player efficiency rating and three-point shooting ― the latter stat category increasingly becoming more significant in today’s NBA. He barely pushed the needle in any direction in terms of the Raptors’ plus-minus and, as already mentioned, his career PPG leaves some to be desired. But if his performance in Toronto’s 106-101 preseason loss to Portland is any indication, Powell appears to be primed for a breakout year.

Starting at shooting guard, Powell scored 15 points while going 3-4 from beyond the arc in 25 minutes on Wednesday night. That stat line comes after scoring 16 points on 5-8 shooting in 24 minutes Sunday night against the L.A. Clippers. He averaged just 18 minutes per game in 2016-17, but with his role set to expand, Powell is likely to see 25-30 minutes per game in the upcoming season. It’s a small sample size, but his preseason output suggests Powell will make a strong case to justify his contract extension.