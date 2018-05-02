Raptors' Fred VanVleet takes exception to LeBron's shove

Fred VanVleet tries to get at LeBron James during the second quarter. (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Noted heavyweight Freddy VanVleet is ready to fight the world.

Despite an eight-inch height disadvantage and coming in around 55 pounds lighter than The King, VanVleet was none too pleased after LeBron James tried to big-time him following a J.R. Smith triple during the second quarter of Game 1 on Tuesday.

Van Vleet wants a piece of the king pic.twitter.com/aFqfcvcYvq — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018





The Raptors guard made some contact as LeBron tried to box him out under the rim, before taking a bit of a forearm shiver from James. VanVleet proceeded to go full pitbull (the dog, not artist) mode and tried to get at the 6-foot-8 behemoth before cooler heads prevailed.

It was VanVleet’s teammates, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, who were able to keep LeBron in check during the first half, limiting The King to just 11 points as the raps took a 60-57 lead to the locker room.