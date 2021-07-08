Raptors' Fred VanVleet shares adorable video working out with his son

Fred VanVleet had a special partner on hand for an early morning workout. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ever since the birth of his son in May 2019, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has elevated his game. It looks like he's continuing down that path this offseason by training with a very special partner.

On Thursday, VanVleet posted an Instagram story of Fred Jr. accompanying him to the gym and even helping out with core-strength training by doubling as a medicine ball during his workout sessions.

VanVleet Jr. also got in on the action and displayed his skills on the gymnastic rings.

This morning, Junior continued his quest to help our Fred VanVleet Sr achieve peak athletic performance.



Junior 🐐☘️🥲



(Video from FVV IG) pic.twitter.com/jrP3Ob9p2k — Kate Day 1 Suns Fan (@KateBDoll) July 8, 2021

Fred Jr. is popular with Raptors fans because he's viewed as one of the organization’s good luck charms .

After an abysmal start to the 2019 NBA playoffs, VanVleet was able to flip the switch in the Eastern Conference Finals after his son was born to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks and help lead the Raptors to their first NBA Finals. VanVleet's stellar play continued as the Raptors defeated the Warriors in six games to capture their first championship.

Since then, VanVleet signed a four-year, $85-million deal in 2020 to remain with Toronto. During the 2020-2021 campaign, he averaged 19.6 points, 6.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

VanVleet also broke DeMar DeRozan's franchise record for most points in a single game with 54 against the Orlando Magic . That mark also represents the most points ever scored in a single game by an undrafted player.

