Raptors forward Pascal Siakam's nickname doesn't make much sense, or does it?



It may be early in the season, but it’s pretty safe to say that Pascal Siakam is already a contender for the NBA’s 2018-19 Most Improved Player award.

The team’s first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft has had an impact at both ends of the floor due to his high-energy, infectious play. On top of that, he’s fun to watch because he just looks like he’s having a ton of fun while he’s on the floor.

Based on this appearance on a recent episode of Inside the Green Room with Danny Green, that attitude clearly isn’t only limited to the hardwood. However, while chatting with his Raptors teammate, the man known as ‘Spicy P’ had a deep, dark secret revealed.

Toronto’s Pascal Siakam has been a big part of the Raptors’ NBA-best 20-4 start to the season. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

“I heard you don’t like spicy food,” said Green with a grin.

After a few laughs, Siakam explained himself.

“I don’t like spicy food because I’m spicy enough,” he said. “I don’t need to add any spice. You know what I’m saying?”

Well done, Mr. Siakam. Very well done.

I think fans of the young power forward, members of ‘The Spicy Squad,’ can respect his honesty when it comes to food with a little extra kick.

Hopefully they don’t lose any sleep over it, though.

Subscribe

More NBA coverage on Yahoo Sports:



