Raptors feel they can put together the best trade package for Kevin Durant
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kevin DurantLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
There’s an increasing possibility we’re going to find out. On top of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Friday that the Raptors are ‘lurking’ in the background of the Kevin Durant trade discussions that have held the NBA hostage in recent days, I can confirm that not only are the Raptors ‘lurking,’ but they also feel they can put together the best package of assets the Brooklyn Nets are likely to get.
Source: SportsNet
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/LonzoWire/status/1543504999593959424
https://twitter.com/Sam_Vecenie/status/1543459731884322818
https://twitter.com/Sam_Vecenie/status/1543434031395573760
https://twitter.com/MarkDeeksNBA/status/1543424555074584577
https://twitter.com/KellanOlson/status/1543416125458767873
https://twitter.com/RyanWardLA/status/1543400613513347072
https://twitter.com/TommyBeer/status/1543385068651020289
https://twitter.com/FredKatz/status/1543384221728768000
https://twitter.com/FredKatz/status/1543382945674715137
https://twitter.com/highkin/status/1543381754672599040
https://twitter.com/johnhollinger/status/1543367328246611968
https://twitter.com/SamQuinnCBS/status/1543362970641747969
https://twitter.com/KamBrothers/status/1543361220694093825
https://twitter.com/StevePopper/status/1543360895446880257
https://twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang/status/1543353733320507395
https://twitter.com/BradyHawk305/status/1543343620656340992
https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1543337932064448512
https://twitter.com/Anthony_Chiang/status/1543337356450840579
https://twitter.com/NOLAJake/status/1543336688637861894
https://twitter.com/NOLAJake/status/1543331419337986054
https://twitter.com/ChrisFedor/status/1543330139630616578
https://twitter.com/BGeltzNBA/status/1543321054390657025
https://twitter.com/vivekmjacob/status/1543310673299607552
https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1543306008075943938
https://twitter.com/ByTimReynolds/status/1543301168956407808
https://twitter.com/GeraldBourguet/status/1543293928987774981
https://twitter.com/BrianTRobb/status/1543291872814239744
https://twitter.com/MikeAScotto/status/1543287502366248963
https://twitter.com/NYPost_Lewis/status/1543286163196313605
https://twitter.com/CallieCaplan/status/1543273511107584001
https://twitter.com/BobbyMarks42/status/1543272398530793473
https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1543267008946601986
https://twitter.com/basketballtalk/status/1543263929454907393
https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1543256553347760130
https://twitter.com/NOLAJake/status/1543256072303017984
https://twitter.com/NOLAJake/status/1543252338667921409
https://twitter.com/CBSSportsNBA/status/1543252254169374721
https://twitter.com/VinceGoodwill/status/1543249834303422464
https://twitter.com/BourbonStShots/status/1543249567705141250
https://twitter.com/JCowleyHoops/status/1543240653487972355
https://twitter.com/ScottDKushner/status/1543236233693913091
https://twitter.com/Tsaltas46/status/1543235637742129152
https://twitter.com/espn_macmahon/status/1543234617511231488
https://twitter.com/davidaldridgedc/status/1543233031346987008
https://twitter.com/cclark_13/status/1543227030153691253
https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1543220271921840128
https://twitter.com/ShandelRich/status/1543187224736432128