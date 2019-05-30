Raptors fans won't stop harassing Warriors at Toronto hotel

Canadians may be known as a polite bunch, but when the country’s only NBA team makes it to the Finals, chivalry apparently goes right out the window.

Once they discovered that the Warriors would be staying at the St. Regis Hotel, Raptors fans have gone out of their way to do everything but welcome Golden State to Toronto for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

Many of these fans kept their trolling PG-13, setting up camp outside the hotel in an attempt to get a glimpse of Warriors stars such as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Others in the group kicked things up a notch with a little old-fashioned razzing as the players walked in and out of the hotel. By and large, things were pretty chill, with one fan sharing a witty exchange with affable Warriors coach Steve Kerr on his private Instagram account.

"Steve!" says the Raptors fan, according to BlogTO. "Raps in five or six? Raps in five or six?"

Kerr responded in jest, adding that "it might take eight."

But while most of these fans kept things pretty civil, a video that shows someone setting off fireworks outside of the hotel late at night began making the rounds on social media early Thursday morning.

Cook and KD 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IXz3w9tmeL — Christian Saylor (@ceesay257) May 30, 2019

Raptors fans can surely appreciate any effort to irk the opponent to get an advantage, but they’re probably going to need more than a few fireworks to rattle the two-time defending champs.

