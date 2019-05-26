Raptors fans pull off true Canadian night of celebration with zero arrests

Toronto Raptors fans celebrate outside the arena in the closing seconds of the team's 100-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Toronto. The Raptors advanced to the NBA Finals. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

There were locals from Toronto, and visitors from Calgary to Nova Scotia to Montreal. While they may all have their differences, when it came time to party they all showed off their Canadian best.

After the Raptors clinched their first ever berth in the NBA Finals, people swarmed the streets throughout the GTA in celebration. It was reported Sunday that a grand total of zero arrests were made stemming from incidents involving the Raptors’ faithful.

Toronto Police confirm to Global News there were ZERO arrests last night stemming from incidents involving the Raptors crowd. Good job Toronto! https://t.co/cuzJlW7bXO — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) May 26, 2019

Things didn’t look great for the team when they trailed the Bucks by 15 points in the third quarter, but an incredible 26-3 run spurred by the brilliant Kawhi Leonard rallied the Raptors to the historic win that crowned them Eastern Conference champions.

What’s great for Raptors fans is that they can bask in the glory of this moment for at least another couple of nights, with the NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors not set to begin until Thursday, May 30.

Till then, keep being your nice old selves, Canada.

