Raptors fans anxiously await Kawhi decision as Lakers rumblings grow

For all the self-reassurance that Toronto Raptors fans may have given themselves that winning the NBA title would ease any tension around Kawhi Leonard’s free agency decision, now that the news could drop any moment the nerves are starting the set in.

Yes, faith in Masai Ujiri is well founded, and yes, the Los Angeles Lakers organization appeared beyond parody at points this offseason, but with every passing minute a feeling of impending departure seems to be looming in the background.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tweets like this from Kendrick Perkins certainly aren’t helping matters.

Just heard that Kawhi is meeting with the Clippers tonight but the Lakers hold the upper hand, unless Doc work his Magic tonight it’s looking very strong that Kawhi will be in Purple and Gold!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 2, 2019

One of the more reclusive and hard-to-read players in the league, attempting to discern which way Leonard might be leaning is a fool’s errand for anyone without a direct line to the man — or Uncle Dennis — his peers in the NBA included.

Now a two-time NBA Finals MVP in a league that has dramatically shifted with a phenomenal amount of player movement in the last day and a half, Leonard holds not just the fate of the Raptors in his hand, but also the ability to make whichever team he signs with the immediate title favourite.

As we all wait together to see where that next location might be, you can’t blame some players for trying to get a scoop as well.

Anybody got kawhi number?? — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) July 1, 2019

Story continues

Being online at a time like this is unquestionably a fake account minefield, with hoax Woj accounts spawning every second and random ‘insiders’ that have never been heard from previously throwing any idea that sounds good enough to earn a few retweets at the wall.

Odds are if you’ve been online for even a few minutes tonight you’ve seen Kawhi photoshopped into a Lakers jersey, or you’ve seen him sitting on a bench beside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, laughing together while a lineup of other faceless Lakers — none of whom actually exist yet — close out a blowout win somewhere offscreen.

TORONTO, ON- Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard is still thinking about his next move. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

It’s all a little jarring to take in over the course of a full day, especially when the future of your favourite team is in the balance on such a large scale. Much like the run to the title in the first place, having the biggest fish in the free agency pond keeping the Raptors in mind this far into the process is uncharted water.

It may be tough to find reputable sources on the matter, but it is certainly not hard to find fans with Raptors championship avatars feeling extremely nervous about when the news will drop.

If Kawhi does announce he’s leaving on Canada Day, I may cry. — Maker Bayfield (@JustEsBaraheni) July 1, 2019

While the rest of the league has shifted all the pieces around the biggest player on the market, all that the rest of us can do is sit and wait to see where he decides to go.

In the meantime, be careful what you read, always look for a blue checkmark on a tweet, and maybe look up from your phone for a few minutes to watch a firework or two.

More NBA coverage from Yahoo Sports