Raptors fan celebrates NBA title with incredible Kyle Lowry tattoo

As the basketball world shifts its attention to NBA free agency, Raptors fans are still celebrating a championship north of the border.

Some share stories on Instagram where they’re still trying to process a title in Toronto, while others — mainly me — spend a couple hundred dollars on championship merch. But some of the real heads have been taking their cellys to the tattoo parlour, and the results have been pretty remarkable.

A tattoo paying tribute to “The Shot” was the first on our radar, which was quickly followed with an incredible piece showing Kawhi Leonard celebrating with the trophy in hand. This Larry O.B. tat with the Raptors claw on the ball is another one that quickly caught my eye.

But the latest Raptors tribute tattoo to make the rounds on social media is truly well done.

Sir Focus, an artist at Street City Tattoos, shared a photo of the Kyle Lowry piece above on his Instagram.

It’s not the first Raptors tattoo he’s done — a really nice piece showing a large Raptor scaling the CN Tower can be found on his Instagram page — but the Lowry tattoo is easily one of the best we’ve seen since the Raptors shook Canada to its core just a few weeks ago.

