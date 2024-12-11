Raptors F Scottie Barnes reportedly expected to miss weeks with right ankle injury

Barnes is having a career season with 20.6 points, 7.4 assists, 8.4 rebounds per game through 14 games

Scottie Barnes will reportedly miss the next few weeks with a right ankle injury, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Toronto Raptors star injured his ankle during the team's 113-108 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Barnes, in the third quarter of the game at Scotiabank Arena, went up to try and block Karl-Anthony Towns at the rim from behind. Barnes was called for a foul on the play, and he collided awkwardly with Towns as he came down to the court.

Scottie Barnes and Karl-Anthony Towns get into a collision, resulting in Scottie hurting his right foot.



Hopefully it’s nothing serious. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VVROtaMjwn — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) December 10, 2024

Both Barnes and Towns fell down after their collision, and Barnes immediately reached for his right foot. Clearly in significant pain, Barnes was seen telling trainers that he couldn’t feel his foot while sitting on the court.

He was helped up and hopped off the court to the locker room without putting any weight on his foot.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković said that no fracture was found in Barnes' foot during a postgame X-ray.

The former 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year missed 11 games earlier this season with an orbital fracture after taking a shot to the face from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić in October. Barnes had worn protective glasses since returning to the lineup on Nov. 21.