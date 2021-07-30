Raptors draft a Canadian for the first time with Dalano Banton pick

The Toronto Raptors added two guards with the 46th and 47th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft on the heels of selecting Scottie Barnes fourth overall.

Toronto used the 46th selection on Dalano Banton, a 6-foot-9 guard from Toronto who becomes the first Canadian player to be drafted by the Raptors. Banton redshirted after transferring from Western Kentucky to Nebraska, but he was eventually able to showcase his talents, averaging 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game.

The upside with Banton is that he is very long and can handle the ball — similar to Barnes in that regard — although he is still very much a work in progress offensively since his shooting and overall decision-making are below average.

The 47th pick was used on Louisville sophomore guard David Johnson. The 6-foot-5 guard is another player who fits the Raptors' profile as being a multi-dimensional player with above-average size. Johnson bumped his three-point percentage to 39 percent last season and was one of the best guards in the ACC.

