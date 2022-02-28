  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

Oren Weisfeld
·Raptors Writer
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The NBA All-Star break could not have come at a worse time for the Toronto Raptors.

The team was on a 9-2 streak heading into the break — with wins over the Hawks, Bulls and Heat — and was finally healthy for the first time in months, with the starting five in particular starting to develop a nice two-way chemistry together.

Upon return, however, the Raptors lost OG Anunoby to a right ring finger fracture, which he will see a specialist for on Monday. Plus, Fred VanVleet’s right knee continues to be sore and Pascal Siakam has fallen ill to a non-COVID related sickness, although both star players are playing through the pain.

With VanVleet and Siakam at less than 100 percent — and with Anunoby out for the foreseeable future — the Raptors need one or more of their depth players to step up and give them better play on both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, in their two games back from the break — blowout losses to the Hornets and Hawks — they have failed to do that.

The truth is, the Raptors are dealing with the same problems they have dealt with all season, and at the very top of that list is a concerning lack of depth, including the lowest-scoring and worst three-point shooting bench in the league. With such a top-heavy team, and especially without their two star players playing up to the high standards they set for themselves, the Raptors’ margin for error is extremely slim, explained by the fact that the team is 12-6 with all of their starters available and just 20-21 with one or more missing.

The Raptors are going to need one of their role players to step up down the stretch of the season. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The Raptors are going to need one of their role players to step up down the stretch of the season. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Raptors tried to address their depth issue at the 2022 trade deadline, but without a willingness to sacrifice significant future assets, all they managed to do was bring in Thad Young, a heady veteran who is as much of an option to help on the court as he is to help off of it.

But that’s what Young is: an option. He is not the type of clearcut starting-calibre player that many Raptors fans hoped the team would acquire at the deadline. And that makes him similar to a lot of players on the Raptors' bench, in that there are several depth players on this team with the potential to pop but for one reason or another just haven’t found their rhythm this season.

The good news is it’s not too late. Here are some candidates that could potentially step up to help the Raptors down the stretch of the season:

Thad Young

Young is only going to get better as he learns the Raptors' system and becomes more familiar with his teammates, while simultaneously rediscovering his conditioning after playing just three times for the San Antonio Spurs since the start of the new year. But the time for easing him into the rotation is gone, as the Raptors need Young to play big minutes and to fill a big hole with Anunoby out, and they need him to do it immediately.

The good news is that Young is a natural fit for the Raptors. The 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot wingspan is a legitimately versatile player who can handle the ball, shoot the corner three, make plays for his teammates, go to work in the post, and get his hands in passing lanes on the defensive end. He thrives in the areas the Raptors already thrive, namely in transition, in the post, and on the offensive glass. And he brings the ability to act as a connector for a second unit in desperate need of someone to set up a group of play-finishers, which is exactly why he could be so useful when it comes to improving the bench scoring.

But can Young put it all together in time? Trade deadline acquisitions are always tricky to integrate mid-season, and the Raptors surely didn’t expect Young to have to step in for Anunoby so quickly. But the perks of adding a heady veteran as opposed to a young player at the deadline is that if anyone has the ability to integrate themselves quickly, it’s someone like Young.

Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes is a rookie, so some of the up-and-down nature of his play is to be expected. But Barnes is special, and regular rookie caveats don’t always apply to special players.

That’s why it’s disappointing to see Barnes go from looking like a veteran bully as he dropped a career-high 28-points on 13-of-18 shooting against Charlotte on Friday to looking lost on both ends of the floor the next night against Atlanta, putting up just six points on 3-of-5 shooting.

Barnes should see his usage rate go up drastically with Anunoby out of the lineup, but as much as it’s on the coaching staff and his teammates to put him in positions to succeed, it’s on Barnes to stay aggressive offensively while still maintaining the focus to execute the game plan on the defensive end. When Barnes plays the full 48 minutes with focus, he is a force to be reckoned with. But too often this season his offensive aggression or defensive focus wavers over the course of a game, and the team suffers as a result.

Of course, Barnes is a rookie starting and closing every game and averaging 35.1 minutes. And with the defensive assignments he gets, especially with Anunoby out, his job is not easy. But Barnes’ development is the most important storyline to follow over the stretch run of the season, and that includes how much he can step up on both ends of the floor with Anunoby out of the lineup.

Precious Achiuwa

Speaking of development stories, Achiuwa has improved dramatically in virtually every aspect of his game since the start of the season, becoming the team’s best rim protector and a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end. Unfortunately, he often looks lost on offence, struggling to finish from every area of the floor.

But if there is one player who stands to dramatically help the Raptors if his offence even reaches an average level, it’s Achiuwa. And slowly but surely, he is coming along on that side of the floor, figuring out when to put the ball on the floor himself and when to give it up, when to cut and when to space out to the perimeter, and, perhaps most importantly, how to punish teams for not guarding him on the perimeter.

In fact, Achiuwa is shooting 47.6 percent on 1.4 three-point attempts per game over his past 15 contests, with the majority of those coming from the corners. That’s a significant development in his game, because the more he makes threes, the more opponents will have to guard him on the perimeter (as opposed to just leaving him wide open, which they have done most of the season), freeing up the paint for the rest of the Raptors to attack.

Nick Nurse said after Saturday’s loss that Achiuwa could potentially replace Khem Birch in the starting lineup while Anunoby is out. That’s because his defence has been so good. But if the offence continues to come along, Achiuwa could become a lot more than a spot-starter for the Raptors down the stretch.

Yuta Watanabe, Malachi Flynn, or Chris Boucher

After the trio of Young, Barnes, and Achiuwa, the potential candidates to step up to the plate and help replace Anunoby’s production are less obvious.

Yuta Watanabe theoretically plays a similar role as Anunoby as a guy who can defend multiple positions, rotate all over the floor and close out on shooters, while spacing the floor as a guy who shot 40 percent from three last season. But Watanabe hasn’t been able to find his rhythm at all this year, struggling to make good decisions with the ball or to knock down wide-open threes. Still, at 37.1 percent on the season, he represents the Raptors' best hope to add some much-needed shooting off the bench, so it’ll be interesting to see if he gets another opportunity before hitting restricted free agency this offseason.

Malachi Flynn entered the game in the first quarter of Saturday’s loss to Atlanta, so it seems as though Nurse is going to give him another shot while VanVleet deals with the effects of his knee injury. And when it comes to scoring pop off the bench, Flynn has all the tools to theoretically give the Raptors what they need, with the skills to create separation off the bounce. Unfortunately, he lacks the execution to finish plays and hasn’t been able to find his shooting touch from anywhere on the floor, shooting just 35/26/64 this season. Still, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before Flynn begins to see his shot go down regularly, and the Raptors will hope to see it happen before the end of the season.

Chris Boucher has been able to succeed this season by doing all the little things, attacking the glass relentlessly and causing havoc every time he enters the game. But his shot has completely fallen off a cliff, shooting just 28 percent from three after converting at 38.3 percent last season. If he can find his shooting touch while continuing to contribute on defence and on the glass, Boucher could factor heavily into the Raptors' rotation down the stretch and earn himself a big payday in the offseason because of it.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kyrie Irving not expected to be cleared for home games by planned change to NYC vaccine mandate

    Vaccine requirements appear on the way out in New York. Will Irving be cleared in time for the playoffs?

  • Mets hire Elizabeth Benn as highest-ranking woman in baseball operations

    Benn's hiring arrives amid a tumultuous period in the Mets' front office.

  • Game Recap: Hawks 127, Raptors 100

    Led by Trae Youngs 41 points and 11 assists, the Hawks defeated the Raptors, 127-100. Fred VanVleet tallied 24 points and nine assists for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Hawks improve to 29-31 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 32-27.

  • McCollum, Pelicans roll to 123-95 win over reeling Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to find their stride since acquiring CJ McCollum nearly three weeks ago. McCollum scored 22 points while Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram added 19 apiece in New Orleans' 123-95 rout Sunday night. The 28-point margin of victory is the largest in franchise history by the Pelicans over the Lakers, surpassing their 139-117 win in 2018.

  • Russian climate official apologizes for Ukraine invasion: Reports

    The leader of the Russian delegation at an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference apologized for Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, Agence France-Presse reported.

  • Carmelo Anthony with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Carmelo Anthony (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 02/27/2022

  • How would Wilt Chamberlain fare in today’s NBA?

    As we approach the 60th anniversary of the Hall of Famer’s 100-point game, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill and Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens ponder how the man called “the Big Dipper” would fare in today’s game.

  • It's time for Russia to retreat from Ukraine. And make a change at the top.

    Kremlin policymakers should be discussing how to engineer a face-saving retreat, or perhaps consider high-level changes in their own government.

  • PGA pro Lee Hodges' putt out of bunker goes predictably awry

    What, exactly, was Hodges thinking?

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na