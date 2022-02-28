Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

The NBA All-Star break could not have come at a worse time for the Toronto Raptors.

The team was on a 9-2 streak heading into the break — with wins over the Hawks, Bulls and Heat — and was finally healthy for the first time in months, with the starting five in particular starting to develop a nice two-way chemistry together.

Upon return, however, the Raptors lost OG Anunoby to a right ring finger fracture, which he will see a specialist for on Monday. Plus, Fred VanVleet’s right knee continues to be sore and Pascal Siakam has fallen ill to a non-COVID related sickness, although both star players are playing through the pain.

With VanVleet and Siakam at less than 100 percent — and with Anunoby out for the foreseeable future — the Raptors need one or more of their depth players to step up and give them better play on both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, in their two games back from the break — blowout losses to the Hornets and Hawks — they have failed to do that.

The truth is, the Raptors are dealing with the same problems they have dealt with all season, and at the very top of that list is a concerning lack of depth, including the lowest-scoring and worst three-point shooting bench in the league. With such a top-heavy team, and especially without their two star players playing up to the high standards they set for themselves, the Raptors’ margin for error is extremely slim, explained by the fact that the team is 12-6 with all of their starters available and just 20-21 with one or more missing.

The Raptors are going to need one of their role players to step up down the stretch of the season. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Raptors tried to address their depth issue at the 2022 trade deadline, but without a willingness to sacrifice significant future assets, all they managed to do was bring in Thad Young, a heady veteran who is as much of an option to help on the court as he is to help off of it.

But that’s what Young is: an option. He is not the type of clearcut starting-calibre player that many Raptors fans hoped the team would acquire at the deadline. And that makes him similar to a lot of players on the Raptors' bench, in that there are several depth players on this team with the potential to pop but for one reason or another just haven’t found their rhythm this season.

The good news is it’s not too late. Here are some candidates that could potentially step up to help the Raptors down the stretch of the season:

Thad Young

Young is only going to get better as he learns the Raptors' system and becomes more familiar with his teammates, while simultaneously rediscovering his conditioning after playing just three times for the San Antonio Spurs since the start of the new year. But the time for easing him into the rotation is gone, as the Raptors need Young to play big minutes and to fill a big hole with Anunoby out, and they need him to do it immediately.

The good news is that Young is a natural fit for the Raptors. The 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot wingspan is a legitimately versatile player who can handle the ball, shoot the corner three, make plays for his teammates, go to work in the post, and get his hands in passing lanes on the defensive end. He thrives in the areas the Raptors already thrive, namely in transition, in the post, and on the offensive glass. And he brings the ability to act as a connector for a second unit in desperate need of someone to set up a group of play-finishers, which is exactly why he could be so useful when it comes to improving the bench scoring.

But can Young put it all together in time? Trade deadline acquisitions are always tricky to integrate mid-season, and the Raptors surely didn’t expect Young to have to step in for Anunoby so quickly. But the perks of adding a heady veteran as opposed to a young player at the deadline is that if anyone has the ability to integrate themselves quickly, it’s someone like Young.

Scottie Barnes is a rookie, so some of the up-and-down nature of his play is to be expected. But Barnes is special, and regular rookie caveats don’t always apply to special players.

That’s why it’s disappointing to see Barnes go from looking like a veteran bully as he dropped a career-high 28-points on 13-of-18 shooting against Charlotte on Friday to looking lost on both ends of the floor the next night against Atlanta, putting up just six points on 3-of-5 shooting.

Barnes should see his usage rate go up drastically with Anunoby out of the lineup, but as much as it’s on the coaching staff and his teammates to put him in positions to succeed, it’s on Barnes to stay aggressive offensively while still maintaining the focus to execute the game plan on the defensive end. When Barnes plays the full 48 minutes with focus, he is a force to be reckoned with. But too often this season his offensive aggression or defensive focus wavers over the course of a game, and the team suffers as a result.

Of course, Barnes is a rookie starting and closing every game and averaging 35.1 minutes. And with the defensive assignments he gets, especially with Anunoby out, his job is not easy. But Barnes’ development is the most important storyline to follow over the stretch run of the season, and that includes how much he can step up on both ends of the floor with Anunoby out of the lineup.

Precious Achiuwa

Speaking of development stories, Achiuwa has improved dramatically in virtually every aspect of his game since the start of the season, becoming the team’s best rim protector and a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end. Unfortunately, he often looks lost on offence, struggling to finish from every area of the floor.

But if there is one player who stands to dramatically help the Raptors if his offence even reaches an average level, it’s Achiuwa. And slowly but surely, he is coming along on that side of the floor, figuring out when to put the ball on the floor himself and when to give it up, when to cut and when to space out to the perimeter, and, perhaps most importantly, how to punish teams for not guarding him on the perimeter.

In fact, Achiuwa is shooting 47.6 percent on 1.4 three-point attempts per game over his past 15 contests, with the majority of those coming from the corners. That’s a significant development in his game, because the more he makes threes, the more opponents will have to guard him on the perimeter (as opposed to just leaving him wide open, which they have done most of the season), freeing up the paint for the rest of the Raptors to attack.

Nick Nurse said after Saturday’s loss that Achiuwa could potentially replace Khem Birch in the starting lineup while Anunoby is out. That’s because his defence has been so good. But if the offence continues to come along, Achiuwa could become a lot more than a spot-starter for the Raptors down the stretch.

Yuta Watanabe, Malachi Flynn, or Chris Boucher

After the trio of Young, Barnes, and Achiuwa, the potential candidates to step up to the plate and help replace Anunoby’s production are less obvious.

Yuta Watanabe theoretically plays a similar role as Anunoby as a guy who can defend multiple positions, rotate all over the floor and close out on shooters, while spacing the floor as a guy who shot 40 percent from three last season. But Watanabe hasn’t been able to find his rhythm at all this year, struggling to make good decisions with the ball or to knock down wide-open threes. Still, at 37.1 percent on the season, he represents the Raptors' best hope to add some much-needed shooting off the bench, so it’ll be interesting to see if he gets another opportunity before hitting restricted free agency this offseason.

Malachi Flynn entered the game in the first quarter of Saturday’s loss to Atlanta, so it seems as though Nurse is going to give him another shot while VanVleet deals with the effects of his knee injury. And when it comes to scoring pop off the bench, Flynn has all the tools to theoretically give the Raptors what they need, with the skills to create separation off the bounce. Unfortunately, he lacks the execution to finish plays and hasn’t been able to find his shooting touch from anywhere on the floor, shooting just 35/26/64 this season. Still, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before Flynn begins to see his shot go down regularly, and the Raptors will hope to see it happen before the end of the season.

Chris Boucher has been able to succeed this season by doing all the little things, attacking the glass relentlessly and causing havoc every time he enters the game. But his shot has completely fallen off a cliff, shooting just 28 percent from three after converting at 38.3 percent last season. If he can find his shooting touch while continuing to contribute on defence and on the glass, Boucher could factor heavily into the Raptors' rotation down the stretch and earn himself a big payday in the offseason because of it.

