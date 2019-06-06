Raptors weather Hurricane Curry to win crucial Game 3

For the majority of these NBA Finals, most of the questions surrounding the defensive strategy of the Golden State Warriors were shaped around Kawhi Leonard. And for two games, they made it clear they were going to let anyone but him beat them.

On Wednesday night, with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney all out of action, the conversation shifted to how the Toronto Raptors would defend Steph Curry all by himself.

Nick Nurse went with an unconventional box-and-one zone coverage for the final eight minutes of Game 2 that almost helped the Raptors pull off an improbable comeback, but there was nothing that seemed to work on this night.

Curry scored 17 of the 22 points the starters managed for Golden State in the first quarter, had 25 at the half — the most he’s ever had at the half of a Finals game — before Nurse had seen enough.

Despite strong shooting and rebounding in the first half, the Raptors head coach elected to sit Danny Green for Fred VanVleet— who has had as much success defending Curry as anyone could hope for — coming out of the break and, still, Curry dropped 15 in the third quarter before finishing with a playoff career-high 47 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. It didn’t matter.

The Raptors used a balanced attack themselves to come away with the 123-109 win, but after a shaky first half, it was still Leonard who led all Raptors with 30 points. Kyle Lowry was immense on this night, racking up 23 points that included five three-pointers as well as nine assists and four rebounds.

Despite being benched to start the second half, Green was a major factor in the third quarter, knocking down 3-of-4 from deep including a big one off a scrambled play that pushed Toronto’s lead to 16. He and Pascal Siakam finished with 18, while Gasol added 17 as well and made a much more concerted effort of attacking DeMarcus Cousins.

Golden State in some ways lost this battle for the sake of the war, opting for more recovery time for both Thompson and Durant, and the Raptors should be wary of what’s to come going forward.

Still, the winner of Game 3 after splitting the first two games is 31-7 all-time in the Finals, so the Raptors will have history on their side at the very least.

Game 4 goes Friday night in Oakland once again.

Game notes

Klay Thompson was ruled out just before tip-off with a strained left hamstring. Shaun Livingston started in his place.

This was a record 10th different starting lineup for the Warriors in a single post-season.

Kyle Lowry became the all-time franchise leader in playoff field-goals made, passing DeMar DeRozan.

