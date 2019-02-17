Raptors' Danny Green delivers valiant effort in 3-Point Contest

NBA All-Star Saturday Night in Charlotte, North Carolina had some Canadian flair with Danny Green of the Toronto Raptors competing in the 3-Point Contest.

Taking on the best long-range shooters in the world, the 31-year-old sniper impressed in his first chance to participate in the event.

Seventh to shoot with just the top three advancing to the championship round, Green needed to post a big number to continue in the contest after Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings and Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets scored 26 and 25 points, respectively.

With that pressure in the back of his mind, Green came out firin’. He didn’t go perfect in any of the first four racks, but was able to nail each of the four “money balls” (worth two points instead of one) that left his hands.

And after strolling to the final rack that contained five “money balls,” he hit his first three 2-point heaves. Sadly, his final two rattled out, and he settled for 23 points.





At the time, that put him in third spot and in position to make the championship final with three shooters remaining in the opening round. On most days, that should have been plenty. Sadly for Green, a man by the name of Stephen Curry — the greatest shooter that the sport has ever seen — was waiting for his turn.

Curry, as he does, shot the lights out and ended up knocking the man that’s been shooting 42.1% from beyond-the-arc so far this season for the Raptors out of the championship round.

“You can shoot well and lose, and you can shoot well and win sometimes,” he said following the event.

First Round Results

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors – 27 points, hit last ten shots in a row)

Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings – 26)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets – 25, hit last eight shots in a row)

Danny Green (Toronto Raptors – 23)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns – 23)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers – 17)

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks – 17)

Seth Curry (Portland Trail Blazers – 16)

Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets – 15)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks – 11)

Championship Round Results

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets – 26 points)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors – 24, hit first nine shots in a row)

Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings – 19)

Participating in his first-ever NBA 3-point contest, Harris claimed the title in impressive fashion.

(Like, seriously, who knew that Curry could be beat.)

Joe Harris goes perfect on his money ball rack and wins the #MtnDew3PT contest with a final round score of 26! #NBAAllStar #WeGoHard #StateFarmSaturday on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/xw7WABBHeW — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2019





(Getty)

Danny Green of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball during the 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest as part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

