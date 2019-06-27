Lou Williams explains why Raptors struggle to keep players

As the Raptors await the biggest free agent decision in the history of their franchise, a former Toronto star has reopened a contentious can of worms.

Appearing on a recent episode of “The No Chill Podcast” with Gilbert Arenas and Mike Botticello, Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams explained why he thinks the Raptors struggle to keep American players.

“Once you’re there, you’ll love playing for the Raptors, you’ll love playing for the country,” Williams said. “But that fourth, fifth month into the season, you’re like ‘goddamn, I want to go home.'

“Because when you play in Toronto, you feel like you’re playing overseas. We can’t wait to go on the road sometimes, just to be in America. It’s like little [things] you don’t think of. Channels on your TV, phone bill, you got to get a Canadian bank account. [Stuff] like that that people don’t think about. That’s hard. And if you have kids, you’re raising your kids in Canada.

“One you’re there, you’re like ‘oh, this is dope.’ But the hard part is keeping guys.”

Williams, left, spent one season with the Raptors. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

The whole narrative of Toronto not being able to retain marquee players has been a sore spot for fans who have been spurned in the past by players like Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Chris Bosh. As the Raptors’ culture changed and free agents such as Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Serge Ibaka elected to stay north of the border, the book had seemingly closed on that discussion. Until now.

Williams’ comments are noteworthy for a pair of reasons. Firstly, he enjoyed a highly productive season with the Raptors in 2014-15, winning his first of three Sixth Man of the Year trophies. Once he hit free agency, he expressed a strong desire to remain with the club, claiming he wanted to be part of what the team was building. So much for that homesickness he was alluding to.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, Williams currently plays for the Clippers, who have emerged as the Raptors’ main rival in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes. It would be tough to call his comments a coincidence in light of the fact his team is trying to woo one of the NBA’s best players to Los Angeles from Canada.

At least now we might have a prime suspect in who’s responsible for this comically bad billboard.

