Raptors Classic Podcast: Oliver Miller blocks MJ as Raptors upset 72-win Bulls

Host William Lou reacts to an unforgettable classic, where the expansion Raptors upset the 72-win Chicago Bulls by a score of 109-108 on March 24, 1996.

Three stars: Damon Stoudamire, Oliver Miller, Doug Christie

Gerald Henderson award: Steve Kerr

Featuring: Zarar Siddiqi of Raptors Republic

The full game can be seen here:

