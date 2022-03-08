Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher, like a growing number of players around the NBA, has recently made the jump into media with his show Hustle Play With Chris Boucher, where the 28-year-old takes listeners behind the scenes of his life and the team.

On the latest episode, Boucher and co-host Mike Roach talked about Goran Dragic’s time with the Raptors, the trade that sent him to the Brooklyn Nets, their encounters with Dragic and his return to Scotiabank Arena.

“I love Goran, I’m not going to lie to you,” Boucher said. “When he came into training camp, he really was helpful for us and I have nothing wrong to say about Goran, personally.”

Boucher also said that despite his appreciation for the veteran guard, he understood why Raptors fans showered him with boos in his first game in Toronto on March 1.

On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting bood, and the time he was convinced the Raptors traded him. (Getty)

“So, if before coming here, you say ‘this is not my destination,’ you already start on the wrong foot. Raptors fans stick with their team and if you’re not with the Raptors, you’re not with us,” Boucher said. “I won’t lie to you, I’m not going to say I didn’t like [the boos] because in the end, it helped us. He also told me he’s used to it so I don’t think it bothered him that much.”

Boucher also told a funny story about his experience during last year’s trade deadline, when his breakout year garnered some interest around the league while Toronto spent its season in Tampa, Florida.

“I was having my best year, and around the same time as the trade deadline, I had signed with Puma, but I didn’t know when they were going to make their announcement,” Boucher recounted. “We had a game that day, so I was taking my nap when my phone started blowing up at around one o’clock, and I’m like ‘what is going on?’ So I go on Google and search up my name to see if I got traded, and what I see is: ‘Chris Boucher just signed with Puma.’ The whole time, I thought I was getting traded, I was packing my bags, my phone was ringing, and it turned out it was just about my signing with Puma.

“It was one of the scariest moments of my life, and this year was stressful as well,” he added. “So the trade deadline is not really my sh-t.”

