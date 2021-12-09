Raptors president Masai Ujiri tests positive for COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olivier Neven
·Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toronto, ON- August 18 - Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri holds a press conference to address his new title, vice-chairman, his new contract, his relationship with Kyle Lowry, and more at the X Hotel on the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto. August 18, 2021. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri announced on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ujiri recently attended an event for his Giants of Africa charity, with some guests later testing positive for the coronavirus. Ujiri says he is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot. He will now self-isolate for 10 days.

On Thursday morning, the Raptors announced that the team cancelled the day’s practice due to health and safety protocols.

No information was provided about potential infections among the team. Toronto’s squad is fully vaccinated.

The Indiana Pacers took similar precautions on Thursday, also citing an “abundance of caution.” Indiana later announced that head coach Rick Carlisle had been placed on COVID protocols.

The NBA's most notable current COVID outbreak involves the Charlotte Hornets, who placed four players in the league's health and safety protocol over the weekend.

There haven't been any outbreak-related game postponements in the NBA this year. According to the league, 97 percent of players and staff are vaccinated.

Toronto is slated to face the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories