Raptors president Masai Ujiri tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri announced on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ujiri recently attended an event for his Giants of Africa charity, with some guests later testing positive for the coronavirus. Ujiri says he is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot. He will now self-isolate for 10 days.

Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/qVwozLWu8g — Steven Loung (@loung_s) December 10, 2021

On Thursday morning, the Raptors announced that the team cancelled the day’s practice due to health and safety protocols.

No information was provided about potential infections among the team. Toronto’s squad is fully vaccinated.

The Indiana Pacers took similar precautions on Thursday, also citing an “abundance of caution.” Indiana later announced that head coach Rick Carlisle had been placed on COVID protocols.

The NBA's most notable current COVID outbreak involves the Charlotte Hornets, who placed four players in the league's health and safety protocol over the weekend.

There haven't been any outbreak-related game postponements in the NBA this year. According to the league, 97 percent of players and staff are vaccinated.

Toronto is slated to face the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night.

