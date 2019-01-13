The Toronto Raptors aren't getting enough respect from the refs





Yes, the Toronto Raptors have won four straight games. And yes, their record of 32-12 is the best in the NBA. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re receiving the love that they think they should be getting from officials.

“I’ve never really been a part of a team or an organization that doesn’t get the respect that we deserve,” said Phil Handy, one of the team’s assistant coaches and Toronto’s head of player development, during a recent episode of ‘Inside the Green Room’ with Danny Green. “I watch and I’m like, man, we don’t get no calls!”

And it appears that this has begun to frustrate some of the players as of late, especially those who are willing to attack the rim. During the second quarter of Friday night’s 122-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets, even Kawhi Leonard, a man who is likely one of the quietest on the planet (period), voiced his displeasure during a drive to the basket.

🗣Who said Kawhi is quiet? 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Kh5lUyJj0F — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) January 12, 2019





As of Saturday night, Toronto’s 954 free throw attempts in their first 44 games placed them 17th in the NBA. Meanwhile, the team’s 80.0% success rate from the charity stripe put them sixth.

Obviously there is a bit of bias that has to be considered when a member of a team’s coaching staff decides to bring forth a topic of this nature. Yet, it will be something worth keeping an eye on down the line.

As the Raptors get closer to the postseason and the importance of games continues to grow, the calls Toronto gets as well as the ones they don’t could have an enormous impact on their chances at an NBA championship.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

