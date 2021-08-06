Raptors acquire Precious Achiuwa, Goran Dragic from Heat in Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade

The Toronto Raptors have completed a sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat in exchange for franchise icon Kyle Lowry, who is joining the Heat on a three-year, $85-million contract.

In exchange for Lowry, the Raptors are acquiring forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Goran Dragic. There are no additional picks in the trade, and Dragic appears to be staying in Toronto, which was not the initial expectation. Dragic stated to Slovenian reporters that he wishes to join countryman Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks, while the Raptors were thought to be receiving additional assets had a deal flipping Dragic to a third team not materialized.

The 21-year-old Achiuwa was the expected centrepiece. The second-year forward was the 20th pick in last year's draft after being a five-star recruit at Memphis, and showed promising flashes although his numbers were modest. Achiuwa averaged five points and 3.4 rebounds on 54 percent shooting in 12 minutes per game as a reserve behind Bam Adebayo. He is an energetic and athletic forward with strong defensive potential, although he is a bit undersized to guard true centres.

Dragic is the better player in the deal. The 35-year-old is past his prime, but remains a very useful player who can contribute both as a starter or off the bench. Dragic averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds for the Heat last season, largely in a bench role, and could probably reprise the same role with the Raptors. However, the most likely outcome would be Dragic being moved midseason for younger pieces who fit the Raptors' rebuild.

If the return feels underwhelming, that's because it is. The Raptors had a chance to move Lowry at the trade deadline, but ultimately felt like all the deals were lowball offers. Even if that were true, it's hard to imagine the deals were lighter than this. The reality with sign-and-trade deals is that the team losing the free agent doesn't hold much leverage. If Dragic is moved down the line, the deal should be re-evaluated, but it is all very little consolation for losing the greatest Raptor of all time in Lowry.

