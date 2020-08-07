Rappers Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion debut official video of WAP, their first single together

The two powerhouses of rapping, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, have teamed up together and delivered an on-beat track 'WAP' on Friday.

According to Billboard, this newly dropped single follows Meg's previous 'Savage' remix, featuring Beyonce. This is the first time the rap artistes have collaborated for a project.

The 'I Like It' singer hopped on to Instagram and shared the link of the official music video of the just-released track.

Check out the announcement here

In the four-minute and 12-second long video, the two hip-hop stars are seen as near-identical twins, pulling off similar hairdos. With the twisted tower of curls, the rappers are seen channeling the 90s glam, with winged eyeliner and glossy lip shades.

The music video is shot at a grand, luxurious mansion with a fountain in the front featuring statuettes.

Complex reports 'WAP' is Cardi's first original release since 2019's 'Press,' and is the first single off her upcoming sophomore studio album, scheduled to be released in late 2020. The artiste had teased her second album via Instagram back in April.

Listen to the entire song here

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Also See: Bent Fabric, Grammy-winning Danish composer known for his 1962 hit Alley Cat, passes away aged 95

Taylor Swift's album Folklore nabs 7th No. 1 title on Billboard chart marking best first-week sales in 2020

Taylor Swift's Folklore debuts big, reportedly surpasses 35 mn streams on Apple Music a day after its release

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.