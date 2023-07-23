Rapper YG coming to Fresno, becoming latest celebrity to party in 559. Here’s when, where

The celebrity stop to party in Fresno keeps rolling.

This time, rapper YG is set to be a featured guest Aug. 4 at Club Encore.

YG will become the third big name to make an appearance at the Fresno club since June, joining R&B singer “Trey Songz” and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

YG, whose real name is Kennon Jackson, has 9.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

His top song “Go Loko,” which features Tyga and Jon Z, generated 238 million views on Youtube.com. Another song “Big Bank” generated 223 million views.

And let’s not forget YG’s breakout song “Toot it and Boot it,” which was released in 2010.

“YG promises to deliver an incredible club party that will have you dancing and singing along all night long,” the club appearance description reads.

Tickets range from $55 to $85. Those attending must be at least 21 years old.

Club Encore, located in the area near Maroa and Shields avenues in the venue that once was called “Club Legends,” was remodeled in late 2022 and plays a variety of music.

The club also promotes itself as having the only swimming pool in at a local nightclub, though, for Aug. 4 event, there will be no swimming.

YG has been to Fresno a few times, the last time appearing to have been in 2014.

In 2013, the Grammy nominated rapper tweeted that he was stuck in a elevator prior to a performance with Nipsey Hussle at the Fresno Convention Center.

FRESNO WE STUCK IN THE ELEVATOR. DON'T LEAVE http://t.co/Q5O7l2y6Tv — yg (@YG) May 25, 2013

As of Saturday night, YG hadn’t yet posted about his upcoming Fresno trip.

But in the case of Mayweather’s visit, the boxer didn’t post about coming to Fresno until the day before his appearance.