Rapper Theophilus London reported missing in L.A., last seen on skid row

Musician Theophilus London, shown in 2012, left his home on Ventura Boulevard on Oct. 15 and was last seen that day on skid row, an LAPD spokesperson said. (Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

Rapper Theophilus London has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

A missing-person report taken Tuesday indicated that London, 35, was last in contact with someone, via text message, on Oct. 15, said Officer Tony Im, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The rapper left his home in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard that day and was last seen on skid row, Im said.

A description of the clothing London was wearing the last day he was seen wasn't immediately available.

The record label group Secretly issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of London's family.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," Lary Moses London, the rapper's father, said in the statement. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

London is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has dark brown eyes, according to the statement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to London's cousin Mikhail Noel through his Instagram account: @iamdjkellz, or to contact the LAPD.

Born in Trinidad but raised in Brooklyn, London made his debut in 2011 with the album “Timez Are Weird These Days.” He built his sound over futuristic synths as he grew into his artistry, often singing his own hooks before raising the energy through his rapping.

Kanye West appeared on London’s 2014 song “Can’t Stop,” and the next year London contributed vocals to West’s chilling hit “All Day,” which also featured Paul McCartney. More recently, he provided frequent updates through Instagram on the status of West’s scattershot “Donda” rollout.

London's 2020 album “Bebey” was his strongest effort yet, finding him more accomplished as a vocalist over entrancing synthpop production. The album featured one of the founding Wu Tang Clan members in Raekwon, along with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, who produced the pulsing dance track “Only You” along with “Whiplash.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.