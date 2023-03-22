Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hurt after getting jumped at a South Florida gym, deputies say

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was at the center of a brawl that unfolded inside a South Florida gym Tuesday night, sending him to the hospital, according to authorities.

Around 8:50 p.m., Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies raced to an LA Fitness in Lake Worth after 911 calls of an assault at the gym, the sheriff’s office said. They soon learned several people had been involved in an “altercation” with Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez.

6ix9ine was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. No one has been arrested.

The rapper’s attorney Lance Lazzaro released a statement saying he was attacked by “three or four thugs who beat him up,” WPTV West Palm Beach reported Wednesday. He also added that Hernandez had cuts to his face and bruises as he tried to fight back.

The fracas at LA Fitness occurred just a few days after the rapper allegedly was kicked out of LoanDepot Park during the World Baseball Classic match-up between Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Local 10 News reported.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain anonymous by downloading the PBSO app and using the “See Something” feature.