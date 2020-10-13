Rapper and streamer Logic dropped $200k on a Pokémon card

Just how badly do you wanna catch ‘em all?

For Logic, it was enough for him to shell out over $220,000 for a single Pokémon card. Specifically, it was a mint condition holographic Charizard card from the Pokémon Trading Card Game’s Shadowless First Edition collection. The auction listing can be found on Iconic Auctions (thanks, Kotaku!).

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions.



Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k.



As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL — Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020

Logic confirmed that he was the winning bidder in a tweet to Logan Paul.

@LoganPaul I’m the one at the auction for 183k Lololol — Bobby Bathroom Break (@Logic301) October 10, 2020

The retired hip hop artist has been on a Pokémon card collecting spree. He also spent an additional $23,000 on a base set that contained a holographic Raichu and a holographic Charizard. In another video, Logic wrote a heartfelt note about how collecting rare Pokémon cards is a dream come true.

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards,” Logic wrote in the post. “I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II (Sir is a part of his name, not a title), made waves when he signed an exclusive contract with Twitch for seven figures back in July. Though Twitch is home to a thriving sub-genre of musicians, Logic is the first one to sign an exclusive deal with the company.

Earlier in that same month, Logic announced his retirement from music shortly before releasing his final album, “No Pressure.” Nowadays, he entertains his fans as a variety streamer (a streamer who plays a bunch of different games rather than focusing on one title) with the occasional freestyle thrown in.

