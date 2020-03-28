Rapper Scarface on Living With Coronavirus: ‘I’m Scared to Death’

Click here to read the full article.

Rapper Scarface gave an emotional account of his time in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus. Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, was interviewed by Atlanta rapper Ludacris on Instagram Live on March 27. Some three thousand people tuned in for the 20-minute chat.

“I’m scared to death,” said Scarface, who on Thursday (March 26) revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The Houston native has been quarantined for three weeks in his house with no physical contact outside. He first experienced symptoms like a lack of taste and smell. “I ain’t never felt like this… vulnerable,” he added. “For the first time in my life, I feel like I was not in control of what was about to happen.”

Scarface emphasized repeatedly the dire need for all to stay isolated. “Don’t do it,” he cautioned to young people who want to socialize. “I know we feel invincible at times.” Personalizing the experience even more, Scarface added: “If God was trying to get my attention, he now has my undivided attention.”

To pass the time, Scarface said he was watching “All-American” on Netflix and catching up with friends, family and peers like Ice-T and Ice Cube. “D-Nice saved me,” he said of the DJ’s hours-long set over the weekend. “That shit that helped me more than anything.”

The ever inquisitive Ludacris asked a range of questions about daily life to which Scarface hesitated in making light but assured anyone watching that he had barely left his bedroom never mind allowing any outside people or products into his home. An appreciative ‘Cris ended their talk with gratitude for “being so raw and honest and vulnerable … always strong and resilient.”

Best known as a member of the Geto Boys, he released more than 10 albums as a solo artist and spent a portion of his career as a record executive at Def Jam South. Last year, he ran for Houston City Council, losing to former educator Carolyn Evans-Shabazz in a run-off election.

