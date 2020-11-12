Rapper Mo3 killed by gunman in 'brazen' midday shooting on Dallas highway

Rapper Mo3 was shot and killed in a Wednesday midday shooting on a Dallas highway.

The 28-year-old rapper, real name was Melvin Noble, was killed in the brazen attack at approximately 12 p.m. on the city's northbound Interstate 35, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police tell USA TODAY that the shooting suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his stopped dark sedan armed with a firearm and approached Mo3, who exited his stationary car and began running southbound on the highway.

The suspect chased Mo3, firing multiple shots and striking him. The rapper was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the police report.

The suspect also struck an innocent bystander, an adult male, who was sitting in a separate car. The second victim was also transported to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a Dallas Police Department spokesman, told The Dallas Morning News of the shooting, "I don’t know a better word to describe it other than ‘brazen.’ I mean, in broad daylight (with) several cars around."

Dallas native Mo3, a father of three, described himself as a "gang member turned rapper," to Flaunt magazine, with music being his saving grace from a life of "poverty and struggle." His most notable hit was 2019's "Errybody (Remix)," a collaboration with Boosie Badazz, which has garnered more than 50 million hits on YouTube.

Boosie Badazz tweeted about the loss Wednesday, writing, "I'M LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE."

M03 latest album, "BadAzz Mo3," was released in February. Mo3 shared a video preview of his sold-out show in Indianapolis on his Instagram page the day before he was killed. He captioned the post, “All Promoters Book MO3 Now Its Lit #SoldOutShows. 🔥🔥🔥."

Police have not give a motive for the shooting. Mo3 told Flaunt he believed successful rappers became targets.

"That’s how it’s always been. Security or no security, you’re always targeted," he said. "Your level of success makes you a target. You have people looking at you who are less fortunate, so you’re automatically a target."

The suspect remains at large.

