Rapper Mo3 Killed in Dallas Shooting at 28

Dallas rapper Mo3, best known for his 2019 collaboration with Boosie Badazz on “Errybody (Remix),” died Wednesday following a shooting incident in Texas, according to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. He was 28.

While police would not confirm his name, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson issued the following statement to Variety: “At approximately 11:55 a.m., an adult male victim was traveling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a dark color car. The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim’s car. The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him… The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.”

According to the police, the suspect also shot a bystander sitting in the first victim’s vehicle. The second victim was transported to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Mo3, whose birth name is Melvin Noble, had previously claimed via Instagram that he had survived a shooting last year, detailing that he had been shot in the hand and possibly the back of his head. Sharing bloodstains all over his clothes, the rapper worried fans who suggested he should immediately seek medical care.

Mo3 released his debut mixtape “Shottaz” in 2014, followed by his hit 2016 singles “Gangsta Love” and “Hold Ya Tongue.” Building his career as a Texas-based rapper, Mo3 opened for Badazz when he stopped in Dallas during his tour. In October 2016, he released “4 Indictments” with Badazz and Hurricane Chris, and continued dropping mixtapes including “Gangsta Love, Pt. 1.”

