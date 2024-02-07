Rapper Lil Jon to Turn Down His Usual Party Vibes with Upcoming Guided Meditation Album

PEOPLE has learned the 10-track project will be released on Friday Feb. 16

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Lil Jon

Lil Jon is putting his party jams to the side, at least for a moment.

PEOPLE has learned that the "Turn Down for What" rapper, 53, will be releasing a 10-track guided meditation album on Feb. 16.

In a report by TMZ, the forthcoming LP was described as "truthful" to Lil Jon's personal life, which has been focused on "fitness and wellness." The album is a "byproduct" of his recent interests.

Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan Smith, has been supporting news of his meditation album by sharing posts on Instagram Stories and retweeting related stories about the project.



Leon Bennett/Getty Lil Jon

It's not the first time the hip-hop artist has shown a different side of himself.

In 2022, Lil Jon starred in his own HGTV home design series, Lil Jon Wants to Do What?

"There's many facets of Lil Jon, as we all know from the Dave Chappelle sketches," he told PEOPLE. "It's not all about screaming and partying on this HGTV show. It's really about catching a vibe from people, listening to the homeowners, and [giving them] a place where they can create memories with their family."

The show followed Lil Jon and professional designer Anitra Mecadon as they collaborated with a family to remodel a section of their house. The pair worked together to bring some out-of-the-box ideas to life vet within homeowners' budgets.

"Anitra's always trying to juggle and save," the "Get Low" performer said. "I'm like, 'Hey, no, we just do this.' [And she says,] 'No, Jon. We don't have it in the budget.'"

Josh Brasted/WireImage Lil Jon

After his 2011 stint on The Apprentice, Lil Jon has largely transitioned into starring on television, appearing on Bar Rescue, Tiny House Nation, and as a co-host on Bachelor in Paradise season.

In recent years, he has connected with Gen Z on TikTok, where his signature phrases like "Yeeeaaahh!" and "Okaaaayy!" helped the Grammy nominee earn more than 7 million likes on the platform.

When asked what a younger version of him would think about the direction of his career, Lil Jon said: "He'd think it's cool because that's how you have longevity. You have to grow, because the music is not going to always be relevant," he says. "I learned early on, you've gotta be able to adapt and change and grow and always stay ahead, because if you're kind of behind, you're going to get left behind."

