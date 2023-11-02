Rapper Lady Leshurr says 'career ruined' after she was found not guilty of attacking ex-girlfriend's partner

Lady Leshurr denied the charges

Rapper Lady Leshurr said her "career has been ruined" after a trial in which she was found not guilty of attacking her ex-girlfriend's partner.

The 35-year-old, whose real name is Melesha O’Garro, was accused of biting the hand of Chante Boyea – who at the time was dating her ex-girlfriend Sidnee Hussein – in October last year.

She allegedly bit Ms Boyea's hand so badly that she suffered "nerve damage", but the jury at an east London court on Wednesday found the singer not guilty on two counts of occasioning actual bodily harm.

Earlier in the trial, at Snaresbrook Crown Court, the former Dancing On Ice contestant said that Ms Boyea, a security officer, attacked her first and used her Belgian Malinois dog Toby as a “weapon” during the incident in Walthamstow – a claim she strongly denied.

The artist's co-defendant, Sherelle Smith, was also found not guilty on one count of the same charge.

Lady Leshurr said her career has suffered as a result of the trial regardless of the outcome.

"For a whole year I have had no income," the rapper wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve been battling a court case from people that accused me of stalking, harassing, and biting them but I was the victim.

"I was attacked and bitten by a dog and made out to be the aggressor.

"For a whole year people have deserted me, dropped me from deals, and didn’t want to work with me anymore.

"My brand/career has been ruined regardless no matter the outcome, but at least I have a clean record and can finally get on with my life."

In a video posted to Instagram, the Birmingham-born artist said: "For the past year I’ve been through one of the worst experiences of my life.

"I was accused of doing things I haven’t done - stalking, harassing and biting people.

"I know everyone is going to be online, being judges themselves. They’re going to have a lot to say.

"But just know I am not a person the media has tried to make me out to be.

"I’m innocent and that’s the reason I’m here today."

Fellow artists have rushed to her defence on social media.

British musician Lisa Maffia wrote: "Love you sista queen. Take your time. Take a minute and come back and show us what you're made of."

Dubai-based singer and producer Jones The IkomBoy wrote: "Your career is not ruined. We are waiting for you."

Lady Leshurr, from Kingshurst, Solihull, previously hosted a weekly show on Saturdays on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

She stopped doing her regular slot after being charged in October with assault, which she pleaded not guilty to.

Lady Leshurr is known for her Queen's Speech series of freestyles, the fourth of which became popular in 2016.