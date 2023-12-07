Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida for possession of cocaine, evidence tampering

Kodak Black is behind bars again following an arrest in Florida on charges of possession of cocaine.

The rapper, born Bill Kapri, 26, was booked in a county jail on Thursday in Plantation, Florida, on charges that also include tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improperly stopping or parking a vehicle, according to arrest records viewed by USA TODAY.

According to local news outlets WSVN in Miami and WTVJ South Florida, the "Super Gremlin" rapper was arrested by a Plantation Police Department officer, who allegedly witnessed a black Bentley SUV parked in the road. The officer claims he saw Black asleep in the driver's seat and smelled a strong odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle, the outlets report.

USA TODAY has reached out to Plantation police and Black's attorney for comment.

Officers allegedly found cannabis wrapping paper and residue and later witnessed a white powder falling from Black, according to the outlets. A clear plastic bag with a white chunky substance was also allegedly found in Black's pocket. Field tests conducted by the officers allege the substance was cocaine.

In July 2022, the Florida-born rapper was picked up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after Florida Highway Patrol pulled him over for driving an SUV with window tints darker than the legal limit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that they detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

The agency says record checks also revealed that Black's vehicle tag and driver's license were both expired.

In 2022, Black was also arrested in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

In 2019, the "Tunnel Vision" rapper was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance. In January 2020, Black was granted a commutation for the sentence by outgoing President Donald Trump.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kodak Black arrested in Florida for possession of cocaine