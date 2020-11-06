Rapper King Von Killed in Atlanta Shooting

Chicago rapper King Von, whose debut album “Welcome to O’Block” was released on Oct. 30, died early Friday morning in a shooting incident in Atlanta that also killed two other men. He was 26.

The rapper, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett, was visiting the Monaco Hookah Lounge on 255 Trinity Avenue when two men approached his group. The altercation soon devolved into gunfire and six men were shot, three, including Bennett, fatally. Officers from the Atlanta Police Department responded, also firing shots during the course of the altercation.

“At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting,” the Atlanta police told the New York Times. “Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers.”

Of the responding responding officers, the New York Times reported that two were working security while off duty and one was on duty and patrolling nearby. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is is looking into the officers’ conduct.

King Von had recently found streaming success with his mixtapes, two of which were released this year. The Chicago native’s most streamed song, “Took Her To The O,” and latest album, “Welcome to O’Block,” reference a rough area of the city where he grew up.

The rapper recently relocated to Atlanta in pursuit of his music career. He and Lil Durk were arrested on an attempted murder charge from last year that remained open after the two were released on bond.

Celebrities and fans took to social media on Friday to mourn King Von’s death. Artists like Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty and YG gave their condolences. Chance also took a moment to comment on the perceived politicization of King Von’s death.

“It always takes something happening close to home to realize how quickly folks on twitter politicize, romanticize or pseudo socially analyze real things that happen to real people,” he wrote. “Everything doesn’t have to have a immediate lesson for twitter, sometimes it just happened.”

It always takes something happening close to home to realize how quickly folks on twitter politicize, romanticize or pseudo socially analyze real things that happen to real people. Everything doesn’t have to have a immediate lesson for twitter, sometimes it just happened — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 6, 2020





King Von was part of Lil Durk’s Only The Family collective and was also signed with EMPIRE. A statement shared by EMPIRE on Twitter states, “We are fortunate to have witnessed [King Von’s] growth and evolution, but know he had so much more to give to the world.”

