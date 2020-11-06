Rapper King Von dies after shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub

Rapper King Von died Friday following a shooting outside a nightclub in Atlanta, according to police.

The 26-year-old "Crazy Story" artist, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was shot around 3:20 a.m. during an argument between two groups of men that "escalated to gunfire," according to a statement provided by Officer Steve Avery with the Atlanta Police Department. Bennett was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

"At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting," the statement reads. "Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle. The investigation into this incident remains open and very active."

The incident took place outside Monaco Hookah Lounge, where two off-duty officers who were in uniform and working an extra job at the lounge, along with an on-duty officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the arguing groups and fired shots, police said.

“Three of the persons shot in the incident have died as a result of their wounds and three others are being treated in area hospitals. The officers were not injured,” according to the police.

Deaths: Atlanta rapper Rudolph Johnson, known as Lil Marlo, dies

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are investigating in an attempt to determine "which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers," police said.

Police say charges are anticipated against two suspects who were detained on-scene. The investigation remains open.

DaBaby: Rapper DaBaby's brother Glenn Johnson dies

Contributing: Anika Reed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: King Von dead: Rapper dies at 26 after Atlanta shooting