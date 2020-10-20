Rapper JayDaYoungan arrested on new assault charge against woman, Georgia cops say

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was arrested last week on accusations he attacked a woman for the second time this year.

Javorius Scott, known by his stage name JayDaYoungan, is accused of attacking a woman Oct. 16 in East Cobb, Georgia, and left “visible marks and scars” on her, according to East Cobb News. He allegedly lived with the woman, who he is accused of punching, pushing and grabbing, the Georgia newspaper states.

Jail records show Scott was arrested on a battery, family violence misdemeanor charge and paid his $1,300 bail. However, Scott, 22, remains in the Cobb County jail without bail on a felony fugitive from justice charge, according to jail records. That charge stems from his February arrest in Houston, according to East Cobb News.

The rapper with 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify was charged in February with assaulting a pregnant person and drug possession, McClatchy News reported. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable said Scott was found hiding in an attic when he was taken into custody, according to McClatchy News.

Police also found Scott with oxycodone, promethazine, marijuana and several firearms, KHOU reported in February.

In April, Scott and his then-pregnant girlfriend were charged with “marijuana possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession and tampering with evidence,” according to the Newnan Times-Herald in Georgia.

JayDaYoungan is best known for his songs “23 Island” and “Elimination.”