Rapper Jack Harlow shares pick for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Here’s the horse’s odds

Louisville rapper and repeat Grammy nominee Jack Harlow teased his pick for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at the event’s red carpet as fans cheered him on.

Surrounded by a large posse of hype men, Harlow named his favorite horse to win the race as Two Phil’s, with odds currently at 8-1 after a field shake-up Saturday due to five scratches.

Harlow declined to explain his pick, turning down interviews because he said he was too shy.

Two Phil’s has somewhat of a reputation as an underdog, with Anthony Saga, the son of Two Phil’s co-owner Phillip Sagan, previously telling Bloodhorse, “The horse is not supposed to do what he’s done, he’s progressively gotten better and better and he’s kind of a freak to be honest.”

That history might be why Harlow was drawn to Two Phil’s. Harlow’s career in rap music has seen a meteoric rise in recent years despite his more modest Kentucky roots.

Gov. Andy Beshear, making a red carpet appearance of his own Saturday, lauded Harlow for not forgetting those roots.

“This is a guy who’s top of the world, could be anywhere, could live anywhere and he chose to move back,” to Kentucky, Beshear said.