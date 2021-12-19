Rapper Drakeo the Ruler dead after backstage 'altercation' at LA music festival

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died following an "altercation" backstage at a music festival where he was scheduled to play.

Representative Scott Jawson confirmed the death of the 28-year-old artist, born Darrell Caldwell, in an email to USA TODAY.

Drakeo the Ruler was part of the lineup at the Once Upon A Time in LA music festival on Saturday night, which ended early after an "altercation in the roadway backstage," the festival told USA TODAY in a statement.

Police confirmed on Twitter they had responded to an incident at the Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles, and told the Los Angeles Times and KABC-TV in Los Angeles that officers responded to a call reporting a stabbing, after which a victim was hospitalized. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told news outlets that a man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

"Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early," the festival statement added.

The Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner-Coroner could not yet confirm the victim's ID, because "the person died at the hospital and the body is still there," public information officer Sarah Ardalani told USA TODAY.

The rapper had released his latest mixtape, "So Cold I Do Em 2," earlier this month. After recording several mixtapes over the past four years, he released his first studio album, "The Truth Hurts," in February, which included the song "Talk to Me," featuring rapper Drake.

Drake posted "RIP Drakeo" Sunday morning on his Instagram Story, recalling how his fellow artist "always picked my spirit up with your energy."

Drakeo the Ruler's 2020 mixtape "Thank You for Using GTL" was recorded over the phone while he was held in jail ahead of trial, facing multiple murder charges in connection to a 2016 shooting in California.

He was acquitted of the murder and attempted murder charges in 2019, though prosecutors attempted to retry the rapper on conspiracy charges in the shooting. He was offered a plea deal and released from jail in November 2020 after three years in jail.

Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Al Green, YG and Ice Cube were among the artists on the festival's lineup.

A post on the festival's official Instagram account shared Saturday night announced "all performances are now over" and that the event would be "ending early," asking all guests to "please head to the closest exit."

