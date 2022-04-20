Rapper A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connection With Shooting: Reports

The rapper Rakim Mayer, better known by his stage name A$AP Rocky, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning in connection with a November shooting, according to multiple media reports.

Mayer was detained after landing on a private jet from Barbados with his girlfriend, the singer and business mogul Rihanna, TMZ and NBC News reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department began investigating Mayer after a shooting victim came forward accusing the rapper of approaching him on the street with two others on Nov. 6, the media outlets reported. The victim alleged he was shot as many as four times with a handgun.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.